Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Given a $81.00 Price Target by Guggenheim Analysts

Guggenheim set a $81.00 target price on Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) in a research note published on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Krystal Biotech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Krystal Biotech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

KRYS traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.73. The stock had a trading volume of 186,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,051. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.31 million, a P/E ratio of -35.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 49.80 and a current ratio of 49.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.39. Krystal Biotech has a 52 week low of $14.30 and a 52 week high of $51.67.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Janney sold 88,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $4,120,258.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,186.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRYS. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Knott David M lifted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 145.4% in the 1st quarter. Knott David M now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in Phase II of a Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.