Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 5,745 Shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Inc (NYSE:ISD)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Inc (NYSE:ISD) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,745 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $4,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ISD. Beach Point Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 710,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,395,000 after acquiring an additional 222,028 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 839,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,279,000 after acquiring an additional 116,850 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,134,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,088,000 after acquiring an additional 114,054 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 341,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,993,000 after acquiring an additional 87,199 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 616,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,014,000 after acquiring an additional 67,204 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE ISD traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.94. 1,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,297. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.45. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Inc has a 12 month low of $12.63 and a 12 month high of $14.98.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 8.3%.

About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

