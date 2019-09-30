Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 4,228 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,228 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $4,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,657,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,130,353,000 after buying an additional 655,723 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,918,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $974,566,000 after buying an additional 1,518,467 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,809,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,206,000 after buying an additional 1,932,199 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,439,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $595,106,000 after buying an additional 160,536 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,721,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,982,000 after buying an additional 313,644 shares during the period. 60.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $56.00 to $62.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.08.

BAM stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.14. The company had a trading volume of 532,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,571. The company has a market capitalization of $53.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.08. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 12-month low of $36.58 and a 12-month high of $54.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.73.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $16.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%.

Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

