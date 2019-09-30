Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 385 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $3,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 219,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 9,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 827.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.03. 214,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,656,146. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.38 and a fifty-two week high of $96.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.91.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0032 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

