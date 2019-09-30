Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 255 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 213.6% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 79.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.55. 152,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,797,025. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.47 and a 200 day moving average of $65.49. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.32 and a 1-year high of $79.61. The company has a market capitalization of $80.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.14. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.12% and a net margin of 26.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

GILD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $82.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer set a $85.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James set a $85.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.24.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $468,504.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,398 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,277.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $39,124.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,191.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,716 shares of company stock valued at $821,299 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

