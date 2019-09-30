Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $3.79 Million Stock Position in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,974 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 22,733 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in eBay by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,171 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in eBay by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,730 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. boosted its stake in eBay by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 20,572 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in eBay by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,557 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. 86.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.98. 169,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,434,221. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. eBay Inc has a 52 week low of $26.01 and a 52 week high of $42.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The e-commerce company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. eBay had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

In related news, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 6,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $255,475.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,010,645. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew J. Murphy acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $232,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 232,942 shares of company stock valued at $9,663,057. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Aegis restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on eBay from $34.50 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on eBay from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on eBay from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.15.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

