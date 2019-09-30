Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $2.93 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1,392.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,875 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 57,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,301,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,417,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 114.1% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBB traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $99.50. The company had a trading volume of 121,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,258. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $89.01 and a one year high of $122.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.23.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a $0.0715 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 0.1%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

