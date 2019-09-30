Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Buys Shares of 93,565 Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 93,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,245,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CPRI. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capri in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capri in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in Capri during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Capri during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Capri during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John D. Idol bought 363,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.48 per share, with a total value of $9,975,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPRI traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.78. The company had a trading volume of 86,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,979,272. Capri Holdings Ltd has a one year low of $25.25 and a one year high of $70.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.82.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. Capri had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capri Holdings Ltd will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Capri to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Nomura reduced their target price on Capri from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down from $54.00) on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $50.00 price target on Capri and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.23.

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

