Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Buys 33,077 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 39.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,077 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $6,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 46,560,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,459,783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485,953 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 111.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,160,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,382,076,000 after acquiring an additional 13,802,351 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,795,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $623,177,000 after acquiring an additional 393,484 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 173.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,022,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183,738 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,387,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,967,000 after purchasing an additional 449,303 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VMBS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,690. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $50.19 and a one year high of $53.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.60.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.119 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

