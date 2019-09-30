Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:KOPN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.68. 339,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,662. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.12. Kopin has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $2.45. The stock has a market cap of $58.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.43.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Kopin had a negative net margin of 132.18% and a negative return on equity of 67.79%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kopin will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weybosset Research & Management LLC lifted its position in Kopin by 43.4% during the second quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 37,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 11,445 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Kopin during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Kopin by 114.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 97,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Kopin by 10.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 104,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Kopin by 83.2% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 117,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 53,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.79% of the company’s stock.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells various components and systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, optical lenses, and audio integrated circuits, as well as SOLOS smart glasses, which are hands-free head-worn devices that obtain information from sensors or the Internet via a smartphone and displays the information on the sunglass lens.

