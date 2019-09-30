Kootenay Silver (CVE:KTN) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.15

Kootenay Silver Inc (CVE:KTN)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.15 and traded as low as $0.23. Kootenay Silver shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 164,312 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.15.

About Kootenay Silver (CVE:KTN)

Kootenay Silver Inc is an exploration-stage mining company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of mineral projects in the Sierra Madre Region of Mexico and in British Columbia, Canada. The Company operates through the segment, being the acquisition and exploration and future development of mineral properties.

