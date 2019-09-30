Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,280,000 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the August 15th total of 10,250,000 shares. Currently, 10.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 897,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.3 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KN. Robert W. Baird set a $22.00 price objective on Knowles and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Craig Hallum set a $23.00 price objective on Knowles and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.29.

Get Knowles alerts:

Shares of KN stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.34. The stock had a trading volume of 882,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,449. Knowles has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $21.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.39 and its 200-day moving average is $18.48.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Knowles had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $205.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Knowles will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,276,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ye Jane Li sold 9,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total value of $174,568.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,258 shares in the company, valued at $457,505.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,086 shares of company stock worth $1,440,538 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HG Vora Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Knowles by 100.0% in the second quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,310,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Knowles by 82.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 576,474 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,555,000 after buying an additional 260,700 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Knowles by 157.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,794 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 50,067 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Knowles by 4.2% in the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 121,448 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Knowles by 15.5% in the second quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 20,991 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.