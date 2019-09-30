Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $155.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $144.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $135.29.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

Shares of KMB stock opened at $142.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Kimberly Clark has a 1 year low of $100.32 and a 1 year high of $143.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.54.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 27,094.12%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.33%.

In related news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 4,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total value of $658,680.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,630.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.95, for a total transaction of $546,833.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,351. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,584 shares of company stock valued at $6,242,483 over the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Kimberly Clark by 22.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 117,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,682,000 after buying an additional 21,839 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Kimberly Clark by 5.6% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the second quarter valued at about $655,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Kimberly Clark by 50.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 385,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,309,000 after buying an additional 129,822 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Kimberly Clark by 280.6% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 9,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Read More: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.