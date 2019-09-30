Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) Given a $35.00 Price Target at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks set a $35.00 price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KDP has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $24.00 target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $31.00 target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.27.

KDP traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,508,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,545,028. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1 year low of $22.19 and a 1 year high of $31.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.38 and its 200-day moving average is $28.16.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business’s revenue was up 196.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.69%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Mary Beth Denooyer purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.99 per share, for a total transaction of $167,940.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.65 per share, for a total transaction of $85,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 68,727 shares of company stock worth $1,609,501. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 691,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,736,000 after acquiring an additional 10,123 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,503,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,551,000 after acquiring an additional 77,402 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 9,007 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 9,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 368,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,304,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.53% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

