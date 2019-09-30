Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) to report earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kennametal’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.84. Kennametal posted earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full-year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kennametal.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $603.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.95 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share.

KMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Kennametal from $37.00 to $30.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Kennametal from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.93.

Shares of KMT traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.07. 1,285,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,080. Kennametal has a 52 week low of $27.49 and a 52 week high of $44.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

In related news, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 4,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $158,592.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,715.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMT. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

