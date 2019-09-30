KC Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

KC Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 43.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 831,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,385,000 after buying an additional 251,216 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 29.0% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 42.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 180.5% in the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 13,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 8,570 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VBK stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $181.84. The company had a trading volume of 291 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,545. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $139.95 and a twelve month high of $192.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.51.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a $0.2111 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

