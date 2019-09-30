Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 874 Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $14,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Buckingham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Lourd Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 5,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

In other CME Group news, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.62, for a total transaction of $544,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,605,637.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.13, for a total transaction of $1,606,536.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,445,418.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,626 shares of company stock valued at $12,255,934 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CME Group stock traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $212.24. The company had a trading volume of 38,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,222. The stock has a market cap of $77.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.51. CME Group Inc has a 12-month low of $161.05 and a 12-month high of $224.91.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.01. CME Group had a net margin of 39.36% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. CME Group’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CME Group Inc will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.99%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CME. Berenberg Bank cut shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $236.00 to $227.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $191.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $234.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.00.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.