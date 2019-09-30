Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 3.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 277,255 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,171 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $56,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 11.0% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Workday by 12.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,530 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Workday by 652.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Workday by 6.8% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 58,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the second quarter valued at $3,327,000. 66.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 233,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.79, for a total value of $50,008,474.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.32, for a total value of $328,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,038,975 shares of company stock worth $191,615,842 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WDAY. Wells Fargo & Co set a $210.00 price objective on Workday and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price target on Workday and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup raised Workday from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Mizuho set a $225.00 price target on Workday and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $219.00 price target on Workday and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workday has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.45.

WDAY traded up $1.82 on Monday, hitting $170.47. 24,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,386,313. Workday Inc has a 52 week low of $117.72 and a 52 week high of $226.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.77 billion, a PE ratio of -139.93 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $180.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.24.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.05). Workday had a negative net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $887.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Workday Inc will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

