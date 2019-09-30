Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Purchases 13,796 Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,796 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 0.13% of MCCORMICK & CO /SH worth $26,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 43.7% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 40.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 72.9% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MKC traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $156.93. 24,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,494. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $162.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.16. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 52 week low of $119.00 and a 52 week high of $171.10.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.88%.

In related news, insider Malcolm Swift sold 27,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.28, for a total transaction of $4,604,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,470,601.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael R. Smith sold 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.84, for a total transaction of $1,463,644.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,898,060.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,202 shares of company stock valued at $6,878,359 over the last 90 days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank set a $142.00 price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group set a $155.00 price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.13.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

