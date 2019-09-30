Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,751 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Roper Technologies worth $39,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 8.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 20.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 100,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,236,000 after acquiring an additional 16,672 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 11.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 10.5% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on ROP shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine lowered Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $394.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $342.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.56.

Shares of ROP traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $355.41. The stock had a trading volume of 6,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,353. The firm has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $359.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $356.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Roper Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $245.59 and a 52 week high of $385.51.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 21.16%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.04, for a total value of $181,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,080 shares in the company, valued at $3,296,403.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy Woods Brinkley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.54, for a total value of $540,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,380 shares in the company, valued at $5,545,105.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

