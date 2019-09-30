Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $38.13 Million Stock Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 206,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,852 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $38,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 32,251.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,585,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,031,971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,567,901 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,270,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,103,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,313 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,373,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,231,417,000 after acquiring an additional 909,318 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,355,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,732,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $320,051,000 after acquiring an additional 713,027 shares during the last quarter. 69.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACN. Barclays began coverage on Accenture in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $180.00 price objective on Accenture and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Accenture in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Accenture to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.63.

In other Accenture news, insider Gianfranco Casati sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total transaction of $970,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,122,322. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO David Rowland sold 2,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.03, for a total value of $437,537.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,865,884.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,513 shares of company stock worth $3,375,582 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $192.74. 728,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,108,131. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.57. Accenture Plc has a 12 month low of $132.63 and a 12 month high of $202.80.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.07 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 34.30% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 39.67%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Further Reading: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.