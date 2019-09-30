Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 346,619 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,732 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 0.15% of AMETEK worth $31,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK by 807.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,423,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,329 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,896,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,202,000 after buying an additional 749,865 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,936,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 417.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,872,000 after buying an additional 549,417 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,579,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,482,000 after buying an additional 403,704 shares during the period. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AMETEK news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $342,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,670 shares in the company, valued at $8,197,962.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $95.00 price target on shares of AMETEK and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.36.

AMETEK stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $91.32. The company had a trading volume of 334,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,162. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.14 and a 1-year high of $92.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.27. The stock has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.21.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.02%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

