Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,323 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $47,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 229,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,805,000 after buying an additional 71,039 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.9% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 280,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,086,000 after purchasing an additional 20,462 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 192,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,965,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BR traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $125.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,563. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $91.34 and a one year high of $136.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.34.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.72. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 46.61% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

BR has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.20.

In related news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,258 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.69, for a total value of $290,582.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,990 shares in the company, valued at $256,093.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 86,386 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.23, for a total value of $10,990,890.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 312,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,696,523.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 317,133 shares of company stock valued at $39,829,477 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

