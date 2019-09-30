Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,935 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $13,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BB&T Corp raised its position in shares of Linde by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 12,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Linde by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,929,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,391,497,000 after buying an additional 2,022,326 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Linde by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,352,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $472,371,000 after buying an additional 12,115 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Linde by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,234,000 after buying an additional 5,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Linde by 619.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. 73.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Bernd Hugo Eulitz sold 335 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.43, for a total transaction of $62,454.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Linde from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Linde from $206.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.83.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded up $2.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $193.90. 33,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,470,128. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $104.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $189.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.70. Linde PLC has a 52-week low of $145.95 and a 52-week high of $206.82.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 billion. Linde had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 12.10%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

