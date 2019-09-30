Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Buys 71,718 Shares of Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 14.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 553,161 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,718 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $23,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GMED. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 83.1% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,179,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $261,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803,797 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 307.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,316,057 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,669,000 after acquiring an additional 993,056 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,363,000. Pembroke Management LTD bought a new position in Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,495,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 627,072 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,526,000 after acquiring an additional 264,790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on GMED shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $45.00 target price on shares of Globus Medical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.20.

In other Globus Medical news, Director David D. Davidar sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total transaction of $2,466,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 754,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,233,050.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Kelly Huller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $149,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,261.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 24.97% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.38. 102,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,352. Globus Medical Inc has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $57.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.64. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical device company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41. The company had revenue of $150.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.93 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Globus Medical Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

Featured Article: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.