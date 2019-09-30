Kanawha Capital Management LLC Has $3.74 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3,600.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $27,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $46,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 23.5% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $172.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.52.

CAT stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $126.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,203,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,902,737. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.92. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.75 and a fifty-two week high of $159.37.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $14.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 43.35%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

