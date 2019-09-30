Joe Newell Sells 3,500 Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) Stock

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) insider Joe Newell sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $47,285.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,552.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:ATRA traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.12. 849,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,528. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $43.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.38.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.45) by ($0.15). Equities research analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc will post -5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup set a $14.00 price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 7,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,770,000 after purchasing an additional 619,481 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,417,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $255,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,787 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC raised its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,485,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,295,000 after purchasing an additional 70,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,841,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,252,000 after purchasing an additional 357,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,011,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,563,000 after purchasing an additional 132,282 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Read More: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.