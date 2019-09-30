JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) dropped 3.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.56 and last traded at $16.20, approximately 71,725 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 957,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.82.

JKS has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group cut JinkoSolar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on JinkoSolar from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine cut JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JinkoSolar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $740.25 million, a PE ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.00.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.74 million. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 1.72%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKS. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 136.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. 44.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JinkoSolar Company Profile (NYSE:JKS)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots.

