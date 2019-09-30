Jibrel Network 1-Day Volume Tops $3,465.00 (JNT)

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 30th. One Jibrel Network token can now be bought for about $0.0251 or 0.00000304 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, HitBTC, Coinrail and Kucoin. Over the last week, Jibrel Network has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. Jibrel Network has a market capitalization of $4.28 million and approximately $3,465.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00038486 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $449.69 or 0.05435836 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000433 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000168 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00015562 BTC.

Jibrel Network Token Profile

JNT is a token. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,080,886 tokens. The official message board for Jibrel Network is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork . The official website for Jibrel Network is jibrel.network . Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/ . The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Jibrel Network

Jibrel Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, IDEX, HitBTC, Bibox, Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jibrel Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jibrel Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

