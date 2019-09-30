Jeffrey David Ayers Sells 39,689 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 39,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $680,666.35.

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $3.80 on Monday, hitting $266.99. The stock had a trading volume of 365,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,362. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $70.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.85, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $275.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.02. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.61 and a 1-year high of $295.77.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $994.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.02 million. Intuit had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 43.86%. Intuit’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 33.69%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $264.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $245.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Intuit has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.00.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

