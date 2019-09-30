Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) a $43.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a $43.00 price target on Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) in a research note released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down from $43.00) on shares of Premier in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Premier in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine cut Premier from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Premier from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $36.00 price objective on Premier and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Premier currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.00.

NASDAQ:PINC traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.92. 1,642,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,528. Premier has a 12-month low of $28.21 and a 12-month high of $47.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.55.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $316.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.69 million. Premier had a net margin of 17.30% and a negative return on equity of 29.70%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Premier will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 3,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $111,541.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William E. Mayer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $149,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,763 shares in the company, valued at $515,424.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,315 shares of company stock worth $416,586. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PINC. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Premier by 141.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,716,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,871 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Premier in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,463,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Premier by 385.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 702,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,468,000 after purchasing an additional 557,604 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Premier by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,166,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,834,000 after purchasing an additional 546,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Premier by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,006,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,348,000 after purchasing an additional 329,900 shares in the last quarter. 49.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

