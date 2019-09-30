Jason Industries Inc (NASDAQ:JASN) Short Interest Update

Jason Industries Inc (NASDAQ:JASN) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 828,300 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the August 15th total of 925,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 302,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jason Industries stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Jason Industries Inc (NASDAQ:JASN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 430,034 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned approximately 1.53% of Jason Industries at the end of the most recent quarter. 33.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jason Industries alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Jason Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

NASDAQ:JASN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.38. 11,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,389. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.94. Jason Industries has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $3.70.

Jason Industries (NASDAQ:JASN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $138.30 million for the quarter.

About Jason Industries

Jason Industries is the parent company to a global family of manufacturing leaders within the seating, finishing, components and automotive acoustics markets, including Assembled Products (Buffalo Grove, Ill.), Janesville Acoustics (Southfield, Mich.), Metalex (Libertyville, Ill.), Milsco (Milwaukee, Wis.), Osborn (Richmond, Indiana and Burgwald, Germany) and Sealeze (Richmond, Va.).

Read More: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Jason Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jason Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.