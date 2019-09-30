J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP) Short Interest Update

J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,970,000 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the August 15th total of 136,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.2 days. Approximately 43.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

J C Penney stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,915,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,943,944. J C Penney has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The stock has a market cap of $272.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.53.

J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The department store operator reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. J C Penney had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 29.24%. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that J C Penney will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of J C Penney in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.55.

In other J C Penney news, Director Javier G. Teruel acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.59 per share, for a total transaction of $295,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,443,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,571,695.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.59 per share, with a total value of $590,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,352,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,755.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,830,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,700 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JCP. Harbor Spring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of J C Penney during the 2nd quarter worth $9,567,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of J C Penney by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 147,626 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 14,247 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its stake in shares of J C Penney by 159.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,118,300 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 687,500 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of J C Penney by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 142,487 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 72,608 shares during the period. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J C Penney during the 2nd quarter worth $956,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

J. C. Penney Company, Inc, through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc, sells merchandise through department stores. The company primarily sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, and home furnishings; and provides services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, and custom decorating services.

