J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Given a $124.00 Price Target at Stephens

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) received a $124.00 price objective from equities research analysts at Stephens in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stephens’ target price points to a potential upside of 12.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut J B Hunt Transport Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on J B Hunt Transport Services from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BidaskClub raised J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on J B Hunt Transport Services from $110.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. J B Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.65. 806,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,091,488. J B Hunt Transport Services has a 52-week low of $83.64 and a 52-week high of $122.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.80 and a 200-day moving average of $98.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 29.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Analysts expect that J B Hunt Transport Services will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David G. Mee sold 6,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.82, for a total transaction of $637,558.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,177,151.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total value of $194,660.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 41,679 shares in the company, valued at $4,056,617.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,126 shares of company stock worth $8,971,721 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 100,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,211,000 after purchasing an additional 38,778 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 226.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 10,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 41,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

J B Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

