Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) Holdings Cut by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its holdings in Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) by 45.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 138,938 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 114,113 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Itau Unibanco were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 32.9% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 821,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,743,000 after acquiring an additional 203,585 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 64.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 70,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 23.4% in the first quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 4,768,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,014,000 after acquiring an additional 904,237 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itau Unibanco during the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 5.8% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. 5.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITUB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised Itau Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Itau Unibanco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.50 to $13.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Itau Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Itau Unibanco in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Shares of ITUB traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.46. 328,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,511,427. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Itau Unibanco Holding SA has a 12 month low of $7.17 and a 12 month high of $10.80.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Itau Unibanco had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Itau Unibanco Holding SA will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0037 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 5.1%. Itau Unibanco’s payout ratio is 7.46%.

About Itau Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

