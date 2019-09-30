iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Stake Raised by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $6,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. TCG Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

ACWI traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.78. The company had a trading volume of 174,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,064,548. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.96. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $61.01 and a 12-month high of $75.06.

