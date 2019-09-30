iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,207 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 1.17% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $6,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 148,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,101,000 after acquiring an additional 29,705 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 103,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,921,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 131.2% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 78,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,063,000 after purchasing an additional 44,634 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 60,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,955,000 after purchasing an additional 14,884 shares during the period. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,325 shares during the period.

Shares of AGZ traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $116.42. The stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,257. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.68. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.81 and a twelve month high of $117.44.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.211 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

