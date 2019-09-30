ION (ION) Price Hits $0.0317 on Exchanges

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. ION has a total market capitalization of $366,101.00 and approximately $2,968.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ION coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0317 or 0.00000384 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade By Trade, Bittrex and Upbit. In the last week, ION has traded 19.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ION alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007411 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00009903 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000335 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000628 BTC.

ION Profile

ION (ION) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 17,439,857 coins and its circulating supply is 11,539,857 coins. The official website for ION is ionomy.com . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . ION’s official message board is ion.community

Buying and Selling ION

ION can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit and Trade By Trade. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ION Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ION and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.