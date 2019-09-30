Invictus Hyperion Fund Price Hits $0.0562 (IHF)

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded 49.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a market cap of $6.70 million and approximately $3,567.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Invictus Hyperion Fund token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0562 or 0.00000672 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded up 24% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011997 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00191294 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.86 or 0.01062083 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000739 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00021305 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00094058 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Token Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 122,852,180 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,206,722 tokens. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official website is invictuscapital.com/hyperion . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus . The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Invictus Hyperion Fund Token Trading

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invictus Hyperion Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

