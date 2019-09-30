Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) Stock Position Lifted by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) by 6.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 270,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,230 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, TCG Advisors LP bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$21.30 on Monday. 2,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,198. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.26. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.94 and a 12-month high of $21.41.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be issued a $0.0441 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.