Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) vs. Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Financial Contrast

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) and Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Get Intersect ENT alerts:

Intersect ENT has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apyx Medical has a beta of 0.12, indicating that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Intersect ENT and Apyx Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intersect ENT 0 7 1 0 2.13 Apyx Medical 0 0 3 0 3.00

Intersect ENT currently has a consensus price target of $26.46, suggesting a potential upside of 57.07%. Apyx Medical has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.94%. Given Intersect ENT’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Intersect ENT is more favorable than Apyx Medical.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Intersect ENT and Apyx Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intersect ENT $108.47 million 4.88 -$22.92 million ($0.76) -22.13 Apyx Medical $16.69 million 13.56 $64.01 million ($0.29) -23.00

Apyx Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Intersect ENT. Apyx Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intersect ENT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Intersect ENT and Apyx Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intersect ENT -31.43% -29.16% -25.24% Apyx Medical 255.57% -14.88% -13.14%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.2% of Intersect ENT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.1% of Apyx Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Intersect ENT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Apyx Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Apyx Medical beats Intersect ENT on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc., a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses. It is also developing SINUVA, a steroid releasing implant for refractory disease for the treatment of patients in the physician office setting. The company was formerly known as Sinexus, Inc. and changed its name to Intersect ENT, Inc. in November 2009. Intersect ENT, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corporation, a medical technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Energy and original equipment manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue. It markets and sells Helium Plasma Technology under the Renuvion brand name in the cosmetic surgery market and under the J-Plasma brand name in the hospital surgical market. The company's Renuvion cosmetic technology enables plastic surgeons, fascial plastic surgeons, and cosmetic physicians to provide controlled heat to the tissue to achieve their desired results; and the J-Plasma system allows surgeons to operate with a high level of precision and virtually eliminating unintended tissue trauma. It also designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electrosurgical and OEM generators and related accessories for medical device manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Bovie Medical Corporation and changed its name to Apyx Medical Corporation in January 2019. Apyx Medical Corporation was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Clearwater, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Intersect ENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intersect ENT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.