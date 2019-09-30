Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,363,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 161,146 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.35% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $30,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IPG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,006,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,197,415,000 after buying an additional 2,411,346 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,475,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,074,000 after buying an additional 1,603,251 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,040,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $972,293,000 after buying an additional 792,701 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,828,000 after purchasing an additional 619,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,293.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 536,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,119,000 after purchasing an additional 497,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IPG shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.43.

Shares of IPG stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.67. 1,853,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,095,934. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.90. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $19.56 and a 52-week high of $25.10.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

In other news, Director H John Greeniaus sold 44,396 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $1,021,995.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 431,594 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $9,961,189.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

