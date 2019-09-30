Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS) Short Interest Up 10.6% in September

Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the August 15th total of 35,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

IFS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Intercorp Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Intercorp Financial in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Intercorp Financial alerts:

IFS stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.64. 17,400 shares of the company were exchanged. Intercorp Financial has a 52-week low of $37.71 and a 52-week high of $47.46.

Intercorp Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Through its subsidiaries, it operates through the following business segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment provides a range of retail banking and commercial banking products, and services to individuals, large companies, and small and medium enterprises.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercorp Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercorp Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.