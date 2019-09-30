Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Short Interest Update

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,180,000 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the August 15th total of 53,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up from $41.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Intel from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.09.

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total transaction of $117,571.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $31,107.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,746,540.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,032 shares of company stock valued at $2,006,895. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 3.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,716,448 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $752,348,000 after purchasing an additional 496,008 shares during the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth $286,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Intel by 35.2% during the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 256,403 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,275,000 after purchasing an additional 66,800 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Intel by 4.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,607,729 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $76,962,000 after purchasing an additional 62,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

INTC traded up $0.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,088,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,123,574. The stock has a market cap of $225.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.77. Intel has a 52 week low of $42.36 and a 52 week high of $59.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.70 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 28.05%. Intel’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.51%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

