Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) will post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.42). Inspire Medical Systems posted earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 104.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will report full-year earnings of ($1.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($1.40). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.87) to ($1.27). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Inspire Medical Systems.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $18.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.26 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 39.73% and a negative return on equity of 17.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS.

INSP has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inspire Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $60.94. 15,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,034. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.44. The company has a current ratio of 20.46, a quick ratio of 20.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.65 and a beta of 1.30. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $35.43 and a 12-month high of $71.71.

In related news, insider Randy Ban sold 10,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total value of $616,200.00. Also, Director Mudit K. Jain sold 1,250 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $86,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 644,594 shares of company stock worth $43,302,707. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INSP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth $175,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

