Insolar Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.84 Million (INS)

Insolar (CURRENCY:INS) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 29th. Insolar has a total market capitalization of $6.03 million and $1.84 million worth of Insolar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Insolar has traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar. One Insolar token can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00002315 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, Binance, Okcoin Korea and Bithumb.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012536 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00190380 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.41 or 0.01028541 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000164 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00021284 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00088420 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Insolar Token Profile

Insolar’s launch date was August 1st, 2018. Insolar’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000 tokens. Insolar’s official Twitter account is @insolario . The Reddit community for Insolar is /r/insolar/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Insolar is insolar.io . The official message board for Insolar is medium.com/insolar

Insolar Token Trading

Insolar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, OKex, Radar Relay, Bithumb, Coinrail, Okcoin Korea, Mercatox, Kucoin, Cobinhood and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insolar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insolar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insolar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

