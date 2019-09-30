Insider Buying: Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) Major Shareholder Acquires 28,700 Shares of Stock

Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) major shareholder Faheem Hasnain bought 28,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.51 per share, with a total value of $72,037.00. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Faheem Hasnain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 27th, Faheem Hasnain bought 10,000 shares of Gossamer Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.80 per share, with a total value of $168,000.00.

NASDAQ:GOSS traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.90. The stock had a trading volume of 289,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,624. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.75. Gossamer Bio Inc has a 12-month low of $15.59 and a 12-month high of $25.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 17.80 and a current ratio of 17.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.72.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.18). On average, equities analysts expect that Gossamer Bio Inc will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GOSS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 target price on Gossamer Bio and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 39.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the second quarter valued at $2,153,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 12.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 968,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,483,000 after purchasing an additional 107,960 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the second quarter valued at $2,654,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 18.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,627,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,104,000 after purchasing an additional 255,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, without nasal polyps, and chronic spontaneous urticarial; GB002, a platelet-derived growth factor, receptor kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, an oral small molecule that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and GB1275, an oral small molecule for the treatment of oncology indications.

