Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April (NYSEARCA:PAPR) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April (NYSEARCA:PAPR) shares fell 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.88 and last traded at $25.94, 2,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 54,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.99.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April during the second quarter worth about $261,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April during the second quarter worth about $283,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April during the second quarter worth about $289,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April during the second quarter worth about $370,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April during the second quarter worth about $529,000.

