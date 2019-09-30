Independent Oil & Gas (IOG) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Independent Oil & Gas (LON: IOG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/26/2019 – Independent Oil & Gas had its “corporate” rating reaffirmed by analysts at FinnCap.

9/23/2019 – Independent Oil & Gas had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

9/11/2019 – Independent Oil & Gas had its “corporate” rating reaffirmed by analysts at FinnCap.

9/11/2019 – Independent Oil & Gas had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 50 ($0.65) price target on the stock.

9/9/2019 – Independent Oil & Gas had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 50 ($0.65) price target on the stock.

8/14/2019 – Independent Oil & Gas had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

8/13/2019 – Independent Oil & Gas had its “corporate” rating reaffirmed by analysts at FinnCap.

8/7/2019 – Independent Oil & Gas had its “corporate” rating reaffirmed by analysts at FinnCap. They now have a GBX 60 ($0.78) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 56 ($0.73).

8/7/2019 – Independent Oil & Gas had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

8/1/2019 – Independent Oil & Gas had its price target raised by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 40 ($0.52). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of IOG stock traded up GBX 0.25 ($0.00) on Monday, hitting GBX 20.25 ($0.26). 727,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,754. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 380.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.27 million and a PE ratio of -4.31. Independent Oil & Gas PLC has a one year low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a one year high of GBX 31.45 ($0.41). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 18.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 15.80.

Independent Oil and Gas plc explores for and develops oil and gas properties in the North Sea, the United Kingdom. It primarily focuses on the development of hydrocarbon reserves, as well as the acquisition, trading, and monetization of its license interests. The company 100% working interests in the Blythe gas field in the southern North Sea; the Skipper license located to the south east of the Shetlands in the northern North Sea; and the Nailsworth, Elland, and Southwark fields in the southern North Sea.

