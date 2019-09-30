Immunoprecise Antibodies (CVE:IPA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.47

Immunoprecise Antibodies Ltd (CVE:IPA)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.49, with a volume of 171705 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $40.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.68.

About Immunoprecise Antibodies (CVE:IPA)

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. engages in the antibody production and related services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It also provides human antibody development, hybridoma development, genetic immunization, rabbit monoclonal antibody development, recombinant protein expression and production, cryostorage, hybridoma sequencing, antibody generation, antibody purification, polyclonal development, and peptide production services.

